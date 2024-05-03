StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.14. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

