PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PPL. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.91 on Thursday. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,217,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,105,000 after acquiring an additional 755,689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

