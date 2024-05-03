Triumph Capital Management Acquires Shares of 446 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $530.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $544.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $530.13 and its 200 day moving average is $491.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.71.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

