Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PTON opened at $3.13 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,729 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,014,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.