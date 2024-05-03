Needham & Company LLC Raises Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $22.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE UTZ opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,168,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

