Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $115.09

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.09 and last traded at $115.61, with a volume of 8657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $6,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.