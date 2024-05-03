Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $95.21 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.66% of Helmerich & Payne worth $95,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

