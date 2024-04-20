Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $4,704,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

