TD Cowen Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $235.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $207.26 on Monday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

