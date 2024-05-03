HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $367.00 at Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $356.00 to $367.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $308.84 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.17. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,218,364. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $10,085,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

