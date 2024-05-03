CaliberCos (CWD) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 79 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CaliberCos to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -13.97% -17.17% -3.96% CaliberCos Competitors -140.70% 0.44% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CaliberCos and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million -$12.70 million -1.35 CaliberCos Competitors $1.45 billion $3.70 million 54.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CaliberCos’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CaliberCos and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos Competitors 255 1222 1175 34 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 16.10%. Given CaliberCos’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CaliberCos rivals beat CaliberCos on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

CaliberCos Company Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

