Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.61.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Quarry LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

