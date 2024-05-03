Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet stock opened at $166.62 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $103.97 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

