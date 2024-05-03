Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Lowered to $312.00 at Citigroup

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $315.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WTW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $252.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 602,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

