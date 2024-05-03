Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Head to Head Survey

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and WesBanco has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of WesBanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

WesBanco has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.44%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 15.70% 10.38% 0.79% WesBanco 17.52% 6.54% 0.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $77.91 million 1.30 $12.24 million $2.22 8.32 WesBanco $588.93 million 2.82 $159.03 million $2.40 11.65

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WesBanco beats Landmark Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. In addition, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

