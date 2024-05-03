CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Insider Sells $352,146.00 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.76 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,934,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after purchasing an additional 796,386 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after buying an additional 731,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.