Loop Capital Trims W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Target Price to $975.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $938.89.

GWW opened at $923.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $979.21 and a 200 day moving average of $879.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $641.95 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 39.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 38,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

