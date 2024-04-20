Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Microbot Medical Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microbot Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Microbot Medical Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.64. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical ( NASDAQ:MBOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 198,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

