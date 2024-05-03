Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of TRGP opened at $112.96 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,487,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

