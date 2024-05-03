Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $937.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $895.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,476. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

