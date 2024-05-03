Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.55.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,531 shares of company stock worth $851,894. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.66. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

