CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.32% of CB Financial Services worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

