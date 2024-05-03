Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,152.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 997,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

