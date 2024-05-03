Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $476.57.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $350.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.77. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

