Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.89.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $43,034,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,272,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $25,443,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 255,201 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.