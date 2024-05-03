Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $289.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $289.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.69.

Get AON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $280.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.92. AON has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.