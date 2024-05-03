Insider Buying: Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) CEO Acquires 2,160 Shares of Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,055.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 485,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,582.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of ORN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orion Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.