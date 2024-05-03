Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $251.20 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $206.69 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.13.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 32.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

