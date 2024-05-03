Susquehanna Cuts Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $85.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Onsemi stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $418,102,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after buying an additional 817,237 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

