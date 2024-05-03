StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

FCAP opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

First Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.