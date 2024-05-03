Scotiabank Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $4.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut SunPower from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.72.

SPWR stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

