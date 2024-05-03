Barrington Research Boosts PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $10.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWFL. Craig Hallum started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PowerFleet has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PowerFleet by 22.5% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

