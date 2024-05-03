Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
MRIN stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
