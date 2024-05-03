Brookfield (NYSE:BN) PT Lowered to $51.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

BN opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,458,000 after acquiring an additional 987,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

