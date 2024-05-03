Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $512.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,871,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 54.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,689,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 596,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

