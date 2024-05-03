Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $484.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $645.00 to $484.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $676.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $497.22.

SAIA stock opened at $405.95 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $266.91 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $557.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Saia by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,287,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Saia by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Saia by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

