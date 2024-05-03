Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Piper Sandler reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.72.

CHGG stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 89.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 26.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 83.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

