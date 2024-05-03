PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 261,093 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,088,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,382,000 after acquiring an additional 447,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

