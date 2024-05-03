TD Cowen Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $70.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.49 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,080.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,883 shares of company stock worth $27,930,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Carvana by 132.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 56.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 280,851 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

