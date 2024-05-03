Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $59.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.36.

HAS opened at $61.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. CWM LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Hasbro by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

