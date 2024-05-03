Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 98.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 122.98 and its 200 day moving average price is 89.19. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,833,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

