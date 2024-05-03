HC Wainwright Increases Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Price Target to $12.00

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.
Longeveron Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of LGVN opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 3,020.17% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Longeveron will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
