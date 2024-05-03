HC Wainwright Increases Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Price Target to $12.00

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Longeveron Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LGVN opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 3,020.17% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Longeveron will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Hare acquired 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,208.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Joshua Hare acquired 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,208.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,054.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 148,936 shares of company stock worth $350,000 over the last three months. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

