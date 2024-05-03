DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRRX. StockNews.com upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.94.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 316.78% and a negative net margin of 323.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 121,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

