Critical Contrast: Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) versus Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bimini Capital Management and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -31.83% -33.43% -3.65% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.48 -$3.98 million ($0.39) -1.67 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million N/A $169.36 million N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management.

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações beats Bimini Capital Management on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

