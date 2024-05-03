Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

PL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 75,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PL stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $528.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.