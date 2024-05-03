Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Raised by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

MDLZ stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

