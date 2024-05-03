Citigroup Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $260.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $295.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of CDW opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW has a 52-week low of $162.59 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

