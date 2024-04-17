Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

FRAF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 2,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

