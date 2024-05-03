Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,507 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.99. 22,759,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,843,182. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

