G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 574,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,108. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

